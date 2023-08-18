Mt. Blanchard Riverdale broke to an early lead and topped Bucyrus 53-8 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale charged in front of Bucyrus 18-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons opened a giant 39-0 gap over the Redmen at halftime.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Bucyrus got within 45-8.

The Falcons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with an 8-0 advantage in the frame.

