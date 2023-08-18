An early dose of momentum helped Metamora Evergreen to a 31-6 runaway past Bloomdale Elmwood at Metamora Evergreen High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Metamora Evergreen a 14-0 lead over Bloomdale Elmwood.

Metamora Evergreen thundered to a 31-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.

