Arcadia raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 34-7 win over Cory-Rawson for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Arcadia a 7-0 lead over Cory-Rawson.

The Redskins registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Hornets.

Arcadia stormed to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Redskins added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Arcadia and Cory-Rawson faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Arcadia High School.

