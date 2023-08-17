Bridgeport broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Matamoras Frontier 27-25 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 17.

Bridgeport moved in front of Matamoras Frontier 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Cougars climbed back to within 13-7.

Matamoras Frontier came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Bridgeport 17-13.

The Cougars’ heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing fourth quarter, when they were outscored 14-8 by the Bulldogs.

Last season, Bridgeport and Matamoras Frontier squared off on Aug. 18, 2022 at Bridgeport High School.

