It was a tough night for Dayton Meadowdale which was overmatched by Columbus East in this 36-6 verdict.

Columbus East drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Dayton Meadowdale after the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Tigers and the Lions were both scoreless.

Columbus East charged to a 22-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Tigers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 final quarter, too.

