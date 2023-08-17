Duncan Falls Philo knocked off The Plains Athens 28-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 17.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Duncan Falls Philo and The Plains Athens were both scoreless.

The Electrics registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Duncan Falls Philo and The Plains Athens each scored in the third quarter.

The Electrics hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Duncan Falls Philo and The Plains Athens faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

