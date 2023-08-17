Cincinnati Aiken posted a narrow 12-6 win over Cincinnati Shroder at Cincinnati Aiken High on Aug. 17 in Ohio football action.

Tough to find an edge early, Cincinnati Aiken and Cincinnati Shroder fashioned a 6-6 stalemate through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Falcons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.

