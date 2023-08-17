Kettering Fairmont didn’t flinch, finally repelling Kettering Alter 24-21 on Aug. 17 in Ohio football action.

Kettering Fairmont darted in front of Kettering Alter 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Firebirds registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Knights.

Kettering Fairmont jumped to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights narrowed the gap 14-3 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Kettering Fairmont and Kettering Alter squared off on Aug. 18, 2022 at Kettering Fairmont.

