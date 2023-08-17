Cincinnati Withrow’s defense throttled Cincinnati Walnut Hills, resulting in a 42-0 shutout on Aug. 17 in Ohio football.

Cincinnati Withrow drew first blood by forging a 32-0 margin over Cincinnati Walnut Hills after the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Cincinnati Withrow pulled to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Withrow and Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off on Aug. 18, 2022 at Cincinnati Withrow High School.

