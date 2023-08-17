Xenia’s defense throttled Beavercreek, resulting in a 36-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 17.

Xenia drew first blood by forging a 23-0 margin over Beavercreek after the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Buccaneers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Beavers 13-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, Xenia and Beavercreek squared off on Aug. 20, 2021 at Xenia High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.