Massillon Perry notched a win against Canton Central Catholic 42-25 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Massillon Perry drew first blood by forging a 28-6 margin over Canton Central Catholic after the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Canton Central Catholic responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 35-18.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Massillon Perry and Canton Central Catholic faced off on Aug. 18, 2022 at Massillon Perry High School.

