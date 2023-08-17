A swift early pace pushed Delphos St. John’s past Delphos Jefferson Thursday 45-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Delphos St. John’s stormed in front of Delphos Jefferson 33-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Jays’ offense charged in front for a 45-6 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Delphos St. John’s and Delphos Jefferson played in a 49-27 game on Aug. 20, 2022.

