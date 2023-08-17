Niles controlled the action to earn an impressive 35-14 win against Warren Howland in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 17.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Niles and Warren Howland settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Niles jumped in front of Warren Howland 14-7 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Red Dragons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-7 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, Niles and Warren Howland squared off on Aug. 18, 2022 at Warren Howland High School.

