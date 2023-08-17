Lima Central Catholic earned a convincing 42-14 win over Lima Shawnee in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 17.

The first quarter gave Lima Central Catholic a 7-0 lead over Lima Shawnee.

The Thunderbirds’ offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 28-14.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Thunderbirds, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Lima Central Catholic and Lima Shawnee squared off on Aug. 18, 2022 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

