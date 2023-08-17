Tiffin Calvert didn’t flinch, finally repelling Sycamore Mohawk 14-12 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 17.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Senecas fought to a 7-6 intermission margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Sycamore Mohawk moved ahead of Tiffin Calvert 12-7 to start the fourth quarter.

The Senecas pulled off a stirring 7-0 final quarter to trip the Warriors.

Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Sycamore Mohawk faced off on Aug. 18, 2022 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.