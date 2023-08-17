Defiance dismissed Napoleon by a 38-13 count during this Ohio football game.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Wildcats took a 7-0 lead over the Bulldogs heading to the intermission locker room.

Defiance broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 24-7 lead over Napoleon.

The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 14-6 in the last stanza.

Last season, Defiance and Napoleon squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Napoleon High School.

