Pandora-Gilboa eventually took victory away from Columbus Grove 25-22 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 17.

Pandora-Gilboa opened with a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Grove through the first quarter.

The Rockets’ offense moved in front for a 13-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Columbus Grove came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Pandora-Gilboa 14-13.

The Bulldogs’ heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 12-8 by the Rockets.

The last time Columbus Grove and Pandora-Gilboa played in a 34-23 game on Aug. 18, 2022.

