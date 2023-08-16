Delta secures a win over Port Clinton

Delta eventually beat Port Clinton 4-2 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Aug. 16.

In recent action on Aug. 11, Delta faced off against Van Buren.

Findlay allows no points against Sylvania Southview

A suffocating defense helped Findlay handle Sylvania Southview 3-0 for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Aug. 16.

The Mentor defense stifles Eastlake North

Mentor sent Eastlake North home scoreless in a 1-0 decision in Ohio girls soccer action on Aug. 16.

Mentor steamrolled in front of Eastlake North 1-0 to begin the final half.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second half, with neither team scoring.

The last time Mentor and Eastlake North played in a 5-0 game on Aug. 31, 2022.

Ottawa-Glandorf overcomes Whitehouse Anthony Wayne

Ottawa-Glandorf eventually beat Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 3-1 during this Ohio girls high school soccer game.

Ottawa-Glandorf pulled in front of Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 1-0 to begin the second half.

The Titans held on with a 2-1 scoring edge in the second half.

The Warren John F. Kennedy defense stifles Bristolville Bristol

A suffocating defense helped Warren John F. Kennedy handle Bristolville Bristol 8-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup.

In recent action on Aug. 11, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Warren Champion.

