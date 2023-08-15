Bellville Clear Fork allows no points against Bexley

Bellville Clear Fork’s defense throttled Bexley, resulting in a 5-0 shutout in an Ohio girls soccer matchup.

Delphos Jefferson claims tight victory against Spencerville

Delphos Jefferson edged Spencerville 3-2 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Aug. 15.

The first half gave Delphos Jefferson a 2-1 lead over Spencerville.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final half.

Mantua Crestwood delivers statement win over Atwater Waterloo

Mantua Crestwood scored early and often to roll over Atwater Waterloo 5-1 for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Aug. 15.

Not for the faint of heart: St. Marys topples Bryan

St. Marys posted a narrow 2-1 win over Bryan at Bryan High on Aug. 15 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

St. Marys drew first blood by forging a 1-0 margin over Bryan after the first half.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final half.

The last time St. Marys and Bryan played in a 9-0 game on Oct. 26, 2022.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.