MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Division of Police would like to alert area residents of a possible phone fraud/scam/impersonating a police officer occurring in our community.

We have received dozens of complaints today from area residents as well as Columbus-area residents who advised they are receiving calls from a “Lieutenant or Captain Chad Brubaker.”

The caller is asking for a credit card number because the person called did not show up for court as ordered by subpoena.

Although the division does have a Captain Chad Brubaker on staff, these phone calls were not made by him. If you do receive a call please do not respond. The division is currently investigating these calls.

If you have any information relating to this please contact Lt. Robert Skropits at 419-755-9755