RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting and is subject to change.

U.S. Route 30 minor rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from the 5th Ave interchange ramps to just past the Ashland County Line, will have lane closures for pavement repairs. One lane of traffic with a minimum lane width of 12’ will be maintained in each direction at all times.

NEW IMPACTS

The I-71 southbound exit ramp (Exit 176) to U.S. 30 west will close Wednesday, August 9 for one day for pavement repairs. The detour is to take the exit 176 east towards Wooster, turn right onto Crider Road towards Koogle Road, turn right on Koogle Road and use the entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west. Estimated ramp reopening: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Estimated completion of entire project: October 2023

State Route 103 chip seal – NEW IMPACTS – State Route 103, between SR 4 and the west corporation limit of the village of New Washington; and from the east corporation limit of New Washington to the Huron County line, will have single lane closures for a chip seal project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: October 2023

State Route 602 chip seal – NEW IMPACTS – State Route 602, between SR 19 and CR 330 (Old Lincoln Highway), will have single lane closures for a chip seal project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: October 2023

Click here for additional information about ongoing projects in the county.