When someone mentions the Richland County Fair, it’s hard to not instantly have your mouth start watering and feel the excitement in your stomach.

The Richland County Fair will open its gates on August 6 and will run through August 12. The fair will feature a variety of attractions, entertainment, livestock, show animals, food and more than ever before, so let’s make sure you have all the info for an amazing fair experience.

This year marks the 173rd year for the fair–the inaugural event was held in 1850 and has been a staple in the community ever since. Cory Myers, Senior Fair Board Member & Equine Council Member, said his family has been involved with the fair for decades.

“I grew up participating in the fair regularly. My grandfather, George Myers, was one of the first people to show draft horses at the Richland County Fair and my father, Dave Myers, has been involved with the fair since the 1950s,” Myers said.

The Myers family isn’t alone. Many of the exhibitors at the fair this year have been participating for decades.

“People love our fair, many exhibitors come from out of town just to participate. Everyone involved really cares about the environment here at the fair. We create a great family atmosphere,” Myers said.

Shelby graduate Bailey Walter is shown here with Rue and Urban, breeding doe goats who are preparing for the Richland County Fair.

One of the highlights of this year’s fair will be that your “general gate” admission ticket will also give you access to the nightly grandstand events. This is a change from previous years which the Board hopes will allow more people to participate in these exciting activities. This year the grandstand productions will include harness racing. On Sunday and Monday, rodeo followed by country concert with local artists “Jeff Stauffer and the Band” and “Emily Raff and the Girls Night Out” on Wednesday, OSTPA tractor pull on Thursday, motocross on Friday and concludes on Saturday with the demolition derby. These events are sure to thrill and excite you, whether you are a fan of speed, skill or spectacle.

Another reason to visit the fair this year is to see the amazing projects and animals that the local 4H and FFA members have prepared. You can admire the creativity and hard work of these young people, who have raised livestock, grown crops, made crafts and more. You can also interact with some of the animals and learn more about them. This is a great opportunity for children to get close to nature and appreciate the diversity of life and the work that goes into sustaining it.

The Richland County Fair strives to be a place of education. Many people will make their way over to the Antique Building to survey antiques and tractors gathered by collectors throughout our county and beyond. This year’s feature is Pre-World War II all makes and models. Children and adults alike will love to look back into the past through this exhibit.

In addition to these attractions, the Richland County Fair will host a variety of experts who share their expertise through presentations, events, displays and booths covering everything from agriculture and beekeeping to learning about local wildlife.

This year Kids Zone features a Firefighter Show aimed at entertaining and educating children on fire safety, Andy Rotz’s Wild West Show and Rufus the Dufus Magic Show.



Of course, no fair is complete without delicious food and fun rides. You can treat yourself to some of the fair favorites, such as corn dogs, funnel cakes, cotton candy and more. You can also have a blast on the carnival rides, which range from gentle to thrilling. There are rides for all ages and preferences, so everyone can have a good time. Rides operate, weather permitting, beginning at 12:00 p.m. each day. Kids day is Wednesday with half price ride bands from noon until 4.

The Richland County Fairgrounds will soon undergo some capital improvements.

The Richland County Fair is a great place for families to spend some quality time together this summer. You can find a day that suits your schedule and budget, as there are special discounts for senior citizens, members of the armed forces and even a kids day with special wristbands for the rides.

You can also check the website for more information on the schedule of events, attractions and tickets. Don’t miss this chance to have some wholesome family fun at the fair!



For more information, contact:

Richland County Fair

750 N. Home Rd

Mansfield, Ohio 44903

(419) 747-3717

www.richlandcountyfair.org