Xavier Gerisch, second from left, was given the 1Lt. Michael Runyan Sportsmanship award for the Brookside Junior Golf Program by Zach Carter, left, Brookside Golf Course Superintendent Billy Christian and Pro Shop Manager Mick Briggs.
Brookside Junior Golf Program boys division winners: Age 12 and under Champion Case Callihan with a score of 42, runner up Vinny Studer score of 47, Age 15 and up Champion Ryan Eberling with a score of 39, runner up Jackson Brockeay score of 46, Ages 13-14 Champion Cole Dennison with a score of 44 and runner up Ty Ellis score of 47.
Brookside Junior Golf Program range course champions, Girls division Champion Emily Yonkovski, runner up Evelyn Derr, Ages 10 and under champion Beck Heydinger, runner up Wyatt Reed, Age 12 and up runner up Xander Tobias, Age 11 champion JD Yarwood, runner up Brody Lindeman. Not pictured is age 12 and up Champion Paxton Young.
Brookside Junior Golf Program girls division winner Dally Meek with a score of 44 and runner up Kyah Huckleberry with a score of 45.
Photo by Tom E. Puskar
Xavier Gerisch, second from left, was given the 1Lt. Michael Runyan Sportsmanship award for the Brookside Junior Golf Program by Zach Carter, left, Brookside Golf Course Superintendent Billy Christian and Pro Shop Manager Mick Briggs.
Photo by Tom E. Puskar
Brookside Junior Golf Program boys division winners: Age 12 and under Champion Case Callihan with a score of 42, runner up Vinny Studer score of 47, Age 15 and up Champion Ryan Eberling with a score of 39, runner up Jackson Brockeay score of 46, Ages 13-14 Champion Cole Dennison with a score of 44 and runner up Ty Ellis score of 47.
Photo By Tom E. Puskar
Brookside Junior Golf Program range course champions, Girls division Champion Emily Yonkovski, runner up Evelyn Derr, Ages 10 and under champion Beck Heydinger, runner up Wyatt Reed, Age 12 and up runner up Xander Tobias, Age 11 champion JD Yarwood, runner up Brody Lindeman. Not pictured is age 12 and up Champion Paxton Young.