A Bucyrus teen will be charged in Juvenile Court after a Sunday morning crash on Friendhsip Bridge at Aumiller Park, according to a Bucyrus Police report. Police say officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. to a report of a vehicle stuck on Friendship Bridge at the park. A 16-year-old driver crashed a 2007 Pontiac onto the South side approach to the footbridge over the Sandusky River.