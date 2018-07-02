Mother Nature’s barrage of rainstorms on Friday and Saturday wasn’t enough to halt the annual Tiro-Auburn Firefighters Festival and Mud Volleyball Tournament. Those in the mud pits simply wiped the muddy water away from their faces while teams waiting on the sidelines huddled under towels.
A Bucyrus teen will be charged in Juvenile Court after a Sunday morning crash on Friendhsip Bridge at Aumiller Park, according to a Bucyrus Police report. Police say officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. to a report of a vehicle stuck on Friendship Bridge at the park. A 16-year-old driver crashed a 2007 Pontiac onto the South side approach to the footbridge over the Sandusky River.
Weather permitting, the City of Galion will conduct mosquito spraying on Thursday, June 28, in the northern half of the city, and Friday, June 29 in the southern half. Harding Way is the dividing line.
Tony A. Perry, 44, of 5128 New Haven Rd. Tiro, was arrested and faces several charges as a result of Thursday's raid. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Galion Police Department, says it located a large marijuana cultivation operation. Officer’s seized over 7.5 Kg. of Marijuana from this residence along with 17 firearms, ammo, cash and drug paraphernalia.
State Route 98 (Plymouth St.), from State Route 4 (Sandusky Ave.) to US 30 in Crawford County, is closed for sanitary sewer installations and resurfacing work. No truck traffic will be permitted to travel through this area. The project should be completed in August.